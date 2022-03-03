- Updated Team Offers
- Edit Coach Trait and Home state
- Fix for TD calcs in play analysis
- Fix for Play Game freezes
- Added additional player names, forced uniqueness
- Added full scout report to player card
- Added transfer rate options
- Fixed issue with sounds
- Fixed targets listing
- Fixed issue with standings calculation
- Updated depth chart to show quick view inline
- Adjusted default generated running QBs
- Added ratings and view switcher to staff hiring screen
- Misc fixes for UI and other reported issues
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2022 update for 3 March 2022
Version 6.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update