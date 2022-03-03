 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: College Football 2022 update for 3 March 2022

Version 6.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Team Offers
  • Edit Coach Trait and Home state
  • Fix for TD calcs in play analysis
  • Fix for Play Game freezes
  • Added additional player names, forced uniqueness
  • Added full scout report to player card
  • Added transfer rate options
  • Fixed issue with sounds
  • Fixed targets listing
  • Fixed issue with standings calculation
  • Updated depth chart to show quick view inline
  • Adjusted default generated running QBs
  • Added ratings and view switcher to staff hiring screen
  • Misc fixes for UI and other reported issues

