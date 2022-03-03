 Skip to content

First Feudal update for 3 March 2022

Update "Wikipedia" (1.5) is released!

First Feudal update for 3 March 2022
Update "Wikipedia" (1.5) is released!
Build 8307574

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features:

  • External game Wikipedia https://firstfeudal.harpoon.games/

    Lots of content is already added by the dev team, but feel free to expand existing articles or add a new one!
  • Import map feature which allows you to make a map based on an uploaded png image (you can use a part from the real world or some fantasy map, for example)
  • Rebalanced prices for almost all goods and rebalanced resource amounts for all events

Minor features:

  • Spend and given resources are displayed near to the citizen. The amount of displayed resources can be set in the game settings.
  • Wooden Chest can now be upgraded to Big Wooden Chest
  • Added edict for changing priority of ranged weapons for a militia
  • Added edict for forbidding to plant new farms a few hours before the winter
  • Added new interfaces sound
  • Total price is now displayed near to the buy order on a trade tent interface
  • Chance to enslave enemy while playing nomads is now depends on citizens' amount: it's higher for small villages and lower for big villages. Characteristics of enslaved people will most depends on enemy characteristics (previously it depended only on citizens' characteristics)
  • Maximum amount of enemies is increased in the late game for the medium and high difficulty
  • Improved AI logic for bears which come with northern army
  • Improved AI logic for enemies who attack buildings
  • Buildings can be transferred or destroyed using hotkeys even if buttons with those hotkeys are not displayed in the bottom right menu

Bugfixes:

  • Map 12. Bastion is fixed - previously this map became larger on save-loading. Same issue also could occur on some workshop maps
  • Fixed "invisible" wetlands on the maps
  • Ability to plant farms during the winter is disabled for the feudal lord
  • The event "Our region became calm and prosperous" will not occur so often. Previously, chance of this event weren't reset after event occurring
  • Fixed an issue where farmers don't plant part of the farms after the winter if some farms were destroyed by the event before the winter
  • Fixed a very rare crash caused by shooting using a bow
  • Fixed a crash which may occur when there are no chests and a hungry peasant is searching for food
  • Fixed an issue which caused buildings' animation to stop
  • Fixed an issue with Traders origin where Add Trait button can be blocked even if there was enough money to add a trait
  • Amount of required resources for building is now displayed properly for 100+ resource amount
  • Clicking on tools or seeds notification will select the not finished Tool Bench or Seed Extractor if there are no finished buildings
  • Description for the Tribe origin is expanded
  • Fixed an issue where price for items bought using a trade tent depended on set quality, even if those items have no quality parameter
  • Fixed an issue where current amount of food wasn't correctly displayed in the events if there were not enough food for decision
  • Fixed an issue where knocked down allies could move after save-loading
  • Fixed an issue where enemies enslaved by Nomads can get stuck sometimes during their job
  • Fixed Thrifty trait for the trader profession
  • Science exp for killing domestic animals is now given to Sheep Breeding/Animal Breeding sciences instead of Primitive Technology science
  • Fixed an issue where Autonomous Drill's recipes for the current recipe's group were not loaded after Drill's building
  • Small interface fixes
  • Text fixes

