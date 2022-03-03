Update "Wikipedia" (1.5) is released!

New features:
- External game Wikipedia https://firstfeudal.harpoon.games/
Lots of content is already added by the dev team, but feel free to expand existing articles or add a new one!
- Import map feature which allows you to make a map based on an uploaded png image (you can use a part from the real world or some fantasy map, for example)
- Rebalanced prices for almost all goods and rebalanced resource amounts for all events
Minor features:
- Spend and given resources are displayed near to the citizen. The amount of displayed resources can be set in the game settings.
- Wooden Chest can now be upgraded to Big Wooden Chest
- Added edict for changing priority of ranged weapons for a militia
- Added edict for forbidding to plant new farms a few hours before the winter
- Added new interfaces sound
- Total price is now displayed near to the buy order on a trade tent interface
- Chance to enslave enemy while playing nomads is now depends on citizens' amount: it's higher for small villages and lower for big villages. Characteristics of enslaved people will most depends on enemy characteristics (previously it depended only on citizens' characteristics)
- Maximum amount of enemies is increased in the late game for the medium and high difficulty
- Improved AI logic for bears which come with northern army
- Improved AI logic for enemies who attack buildings
- Buildings can be transferred or destroyed using hotkeys even if buttons with those hotkeys are not displayed in the bottom right menu
Bugfixes:
- Map 12. Bastion is fixed - previously this map became larger on save-loading. Same issue also could occur on some workshop maps
- Fixed "invisible" wetlands on the maps
- Ability to plant farms during the winter is disabled for the feudal lord
- The event "Our region became calm and prosperous" will not occur so often. Previously, chance of this event weren't reset after event occurring
- Fixed an issue where farmers don't plant part of the farms after the winter if some farms were destroyed by the event before the winter
- Fixed a very rare crash caused by shooting using a bow
- Fixed a crash which may occur when there are no chests and a hungry peasant is searching for food
- Fixed an issue which caused buildings' animation to stop
- Fixed an issue with Traders origin where Add Trait button can be blocked even if there was enough money to add a trait
- Amount of required resources for building is now displayed properly for 100+ resource amount
- Clicking on tools or seeds notification will select the not finished Tool Bench or Seed Extractor if there are no finished buildings
- Description for the Tribe origin is expanded
- Fixed an issue where price for items bought using a trade tent depended on set quality, even if those items have no quality parameter
- Fixed an issue where current amount of food wasn't correctly displayed in the events if there were not enough food for decision
- Fixed an issue where knocked down allies could move after save-loading
- Fixed an issue where enemies enslaved by Nomads can get stuck sometimes during their job
- Fixed Thrifty trait for the trader profession
- Science exp for killing domestic animals is now given to Sheep Breeding/Animal Breeding sciences instead of Primitive Technology science
- Fixed an issue where Autonomous Drill's recipes for the current recipe's group were not loaded after Drill's building
- Small interface fixes
- Text fixes
Changed files in this update