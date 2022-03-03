Fix so that the first cinematic is not to repeat in one game session, displaying a hint when car problem, other little things.
Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 3 March 2022
Small fixes v1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update