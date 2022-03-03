 Skip to content

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 3 March 2022

Small fixes v1.0.3

Build 8307369

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix so that the first cinematic is not to repeat in one game session, displaying a hint when car problem, other little things.

Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
