Coronation update for 3 March 2022

Patch 0.15.3

Patch 0.15.3 · Build 8307053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added alliance system in Diplomacy panel. Princes/Princesses and higher royalty are able to form their own alliances, edit the alliance description, invite or remove alliance members, or disband the alliance. Everyone in the alliance automatically has a defensive pact with each other, and anyone who declares war will automatically have other members joining the war.
  • Shields now reduce any damage taken by another 60%, to encourage having a 'melee tank squad' to absorb more damage from attackers.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
