Love & Sex: Second Base update for 4 March 2022

22.2.0c

Share · View all patches · Build 8306647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's the changelog of 22.2X

22.2.0c:

Fix:

  • Persons in multiple rooms

22.2.0b:

Fix:

  • Min/Max bug
  • corrupted harmony picnic

22.2.0a:

Fix:

  • sexperience issues

22.2.0:

Feature:

  • Added male/female tracking to the various in game characters
  • Amy teaser
  • Angela sprite update + BreeMC events
  • CG Aletta Titjob
  • CG Date Arcade Girl
  • Girls fertility cycle
  • Harmony Cunnilingus [1 CG]
  • Harmony Doggy [1 CG]
  • Harmony events 9/10 + avoid blocking events
  • Karting during dates
  • Kleio new pose
  • Kylie Jail Outfit
  • Kylie stalking phone
  • Pregnancy ending and child support
  • Shiori Office repeatable scenes
  • Stamina cheats
  • Update Threesome with Bree and Sasha [1 CG]
  • Updated tattoo parlor
  • Visual update for Bree Sasha Threesome [1 CG]
  • Walk the Bitches [1CG]
  • better showdown check!
  • birth control icon on phone
  • new options screen
  • repeat aletta office scenes
  • repeat audrey office scences
  • repeat home harem sasha/bree
  • sexual stamina

    Fix:
  • Added automatic fixing of Minami if sex exploit was taken by players
  • Adjusted Stat operators and fixed calculation errors
  • Aletta Sprite
  • Alexis NTR flags
  • Android choices alignment
  • Assorted BreeMC bugs
  • Audrey Sprite
  • Ayesha Sprite
  • Bree/Sasha pet walk Piercings
  • Bree/Sasha threesome Piercings
  • Cassidy ask fuck after date
  • Characters shouldn't show up in multiple locations anymore
  • Completing the game on an old save with a new skill introduced won't cause a crash
  • Emma blocking event
  • Entering rooms with fees attached won't cause an error report
  • Girls blush
  • Girls in multiple locations
  • Kylie will no longer get pissed when you interact with Kylie
  • Kylie's fourth event requires her to be visible in game to be triggered
  • Lavish BJ during Christmas Office Party
  • Lavish Sprite
  • Mall dates won't crash anymore
  • Mike RPG Armor
  • Mike date outfit during slap activity
  • Minami's evening sex activity will now trigger under the correct conditions
  • Minami's sex activity bug fix won't cause an error on execution
  • Minami-triggered foursome should now be selectable during fuck activity
  • Missing chores calculates housemates properly
  • Prevents a number of mall events from bHere's the changelog of 22.2X

