Here's the changelog of 22.2X
22.2.0c:
Fix:
- Persons in multiple rooms
22.2.0b:
Fix:
- Min/Max bug
- corrupted harmony picnic
22.2.0a:
Fix:
- sexperience issues
22.2.0:
Feature:
- Added male/female tracking to the various in game characters
- Amy teaser
- Angela sprite update + BreeMC events
- CG Aletta Titjob
- CG Date Arcade Girl
- Girls fertility cycle
- Harmony Cunnilingus [1 CG]
- Harmony Doggy [1 CG]
- Harmony events 9/10 + avoid blocking events
- Karting during dates
- Kleio new pose
- Kylie Jail Outfit
- Kylie stalking phone
- Pregnancy ending and child support
- Shiori Office repeatable scenes
- Stamina cheats
- Update Threesome with Bree and Sasha [1 CG]
- Updated tattoo parlor
- Visual update for Bree Sasha Threesome [1 CG]
- Walk the Bitches [1CG]
- better showdown check!
- birth control icon on phone
- new options screen
- repeat aletta office scenes
- repeat audrey office scences
- repeat home harem sasha/bree
- sexual stamina
Fix:
- Added automatic fixing of Minami if sex exploit was taken by players
- Adjusted Stat operators and fixed calculation errors
- Aletta Sprite
- Alexis NTR flags
- Android choices alignment
- Assorted BreeMC bugs
- Audrey Sprite
- Ayesha Sprite
- Bree/Sasha pet walk Piercings
- Bree/Sasha threesome Piercings
- Cassidy ask fuck after date
- Characters shouldn't show up in multiple locations anymore
- Completing the game on an old save with a new skill introduced won't cause a crash
- Emma blocking event
- Entering rooms with fees attached won't cause an error report
- Girls blush
- Girls in multiple locations
- Kylie will no longer get pissed when you interact with Kylie
- Kylie's fourth event requires her to be visible in game to be triggered
- Lavish BJ during Christmas Office Party
- Lavish Sprite
- Mall dates won't crash anymore
- Mike RPG Armor
- Mike date outfit during slap activity
- Minami's evening sex activity will now trigger under the correct conditions
- Minami's sex activity bug fix won't cause an error on execution
- Minami-triggered foursome should now be selectable during fuck activity
- Missing chores calculates housemates properly
- Prevents a number of mall events from being triggered in the middle of Emma's Scav Hunt
- Reorder per girl
Changed files in this update