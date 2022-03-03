 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 3 March 2022

Update 1.15b: Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

Update 1.15b is online: Some errors fixed

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Speed varation can change general speed
  • Add: Separate speed varations between walk and run
  • Fix: Might switch weapon during freelook
  • Fix: TPP shot animations errors
  • Fix: Async animation when AI shoot
  • Fix: Switch view doesn't update basic field of view correctly
  • Fix: Height walls of a wood building
  • Fix: SFX volume might not be restored correctly if player is blinded and exit during a mission

