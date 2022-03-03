Update 1.15b: Hotfix

Dear operators,
Update 1.15b is online: Some errors fixed
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Speed varation can change general speed
- Add: Separate speed varations between walk and run
- Fix: Might switch weapon during freelook
- Fix: TPP shot animations errors
- Fix: Async animation when AI shoot
- Fix: Switch view doesn't update basic field of view correctly
- Fix: Height walls of a wood building
- Fix: SFX volume might not be restored correctly if player is blinded and exit during a mission
Changed files in this update