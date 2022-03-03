Thanks to fellow German players, localization was improved (still some more work required, Freiwilligen Willkomen !)
SGS Heia Safari update for 3 March 2022
German Localization Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Thanks to fellow German players, localization was improved (still some more work required, Freiwilligen Willkomen !)
Changed files in this update