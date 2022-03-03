 Skip to content

SGS Heia Safari update for 3 March 2022

German Localization Fix

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to fellow German players, localization was improved (still some more work required, Freiwilligen Willkomen !)

Changed files in this update

SGS Heia Safari Content Depot 1519051
