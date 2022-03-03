V.3.0.0 - The Defense Update

-
Stamina growth increased
-
TP per level increased from 25 to 30
-
Each point of Defense now gives equipment 3 additional durability
-
Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Helm now decrease Accuracy by 1%
-
Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Helm price decreased by 5
-
Wooden Shield and Leather Shield stats increased from -4 Agility to -2 Agility
-
Wooden Shield stats decreased from +4 Defense to +3 Defense
-
Leather Shield stats decreased from +5 Defense to +4 Defense
-
Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Shield stats increased from -5 AGI to -3 AGI
-
Worn Shield stats decreased from +5 Defense to +4 Defense
-
Rusty Shield stats decreased from +6 Defense to +5 Defense
-
Sturdy Shield stats decreased from +7 Defense to +6 Defense
-
Iron Shield stats decreased from +8 Defense to +7 Defense
-
Spartan Shield stats decreased from +9 Defense to +8 Defense
-
Pelt and Hide stats increased from -7 Agility to -2 Agility
-
Pelt stats decreased from +6 Defense to +4 Defense
-
Pelt price increased from 75 to 90
-
Hide stats decreased from +7 Defense to +5 Defense
-
Hide price increased from 105 to 120
-
Shell Chestplate now decreases Evasion by 1
-
Shell Chestplate stats decreased from +8 Defense to +7 Defense
-
Shell Chestplate stats increased from -6 Agility to -3 Agility
-
Shell Chestplate price increased from 150 to 160
-
Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Chesplate stats increased from -8 AGI to -4 AGI
-
Worn Chestplate stats decreased from +7 Defense to +5 Defense
-
Rusty Chestplate stats decreased from +8 Defense to +6 Defense
-
Sturdy Chestplate stats decreased from +9 Defense to +7 Defense
-
Iron Chestplate stats decreased from +10 Defense to +8 Defense
-
Spartan Chestplate stats decreased from +11 Defense to +9 Defense
-
Cloaks no longer increase Defense
-
Cloak stats increased from +5 Evasion to +6 Evasion
-
Cloak price decreased from 40 to 15
-
Dark Cloak stats decreased from +10 Evasion to +9 Evasion
-
Dark Cloak price decreased from 65 to 30
-
Shadow Cloak stats decreased from +15 Evasion to +12 Evasion
-
Shadow Cloak price decreased from 90 to 45
-
Divine Shield stats increased from -6 Agility to -4 Agility
-
Divine Shield stats decreased from +15 Defense +14 Defense
-
Golden Hide stats increased from -8 Agility to -3 Agility
-
Golden Hide stats decreased from +17 Defense to +15 Defense
-
Golden Hide price increased from 390 to 405
-
Winged Sandals no longer increases Evasion
-
Winged Sandals stats increased from +18 Agility to +20 Agility
-
Fixed stunned/paralyzed combatants being able to evade attacks
-
Updated Rusty Helm grade
-
Updated Worn Chestplate grade
-
Updated Dark Cloak grade
-
Updated Shadow Cloak grade
-
Changed Shell Chestplate description
-
Train Menu UI updated
-
Changed visual design of Floor 5
-
Decreased the amount of tips on Floor 1
-
Improved Floor 1 tips
-
Improved Final Boss's overworld sprite
-
Added a new character to Theo's Training
-
Added a tip to Theo's Training
-
Improved home background
