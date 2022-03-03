 Skip to content

Edifice of Fiends update for 3 March 2022

V.3.0.0 - The Defense Update

Build 8306281

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Stamina growth increased

  • TP per level increased from 25 to 30

  • Each point of Defense now gives equipment 3 additional durability

  • Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Helm now decrease Accuracy by 1%

  • Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Helm price decreased by 5

  • Wooden Shield and Leather Shield stats increased from -4 Agility to -2 Agility

  • Wooden Shield stats decreased from +4 Defense to +3 Defense

  • Leather Shield stats decreased from +5 Defense to +4 Defense

  • Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Shield stats increased from -5 AGI to -3 AGI

  • Worn Shield stats decreased from +5 Defense to +4 Defense

  • Rusty Shield stats decreased from +6 Defense to +5 Defense

  • Sturdy Shield stats decreased from +7 Defense to +6 Defense

  • Iron Shield stats decreased from +8 Defense to +7 Defense

  • Spartan Shield stats decreased from +9 Defense to +8 Defense

  • Pelt and Hide stats increased from -7 Agility to -2 Agility

  • Pelt stats decreased from +6 Defense to +4 Defense

  • Pelt price increased from 75 to 90

  • Hide stats decreased from +7 Defense to +5 Defense

  • Hide price increased from 105 to 120

  • Shell Chestplate now decreases Evasion by 1

  • Shell Chestplate stats decreased from +8 Defense to +7 Defense

  • Shell Chestplate stats increased from -6 Agility to -3 Agility

  • Shell Chestplate price increased from 150 to 160

  • Worn/Rusty/Sturdy/Iron/Spartan Chesplate stats increased from -8 AGI to -4 AGI

  • Worn Chestplate stats decreased from +7 Defense to +5 Defense

  • Rusty Chestplate stats decreased from +8 Defense to +6 Defense

  • Sturdy Chestplate stats decreased from +9 Defense to +7 Defense

  • Iron Chestplate stats decreased from +10 Defense to +8 Defense

  • Spartan Chestplate stats decreased from +11 Defense to +9 Defense

  • Cloaks no longer increase Defense

  • Cloak stats increased from +5 Evasion to +6 Evasion

  • Cloak price decreased from 40 to 15

  • Dark Cloak stats decreased from +10 Evasion to +9 Evasion

  • Dark Cloak price decreased from 65 to 30

  • Shadow Cloak stats decreased from +15 Evasion to +12 Evasion

  • Shadow Cloak price decreased from 90 to 45

  • Divine Shield stats increased from -6 Agility to -4 Agility

  • Divine Shield stats decreased from +15 Defense +14 Defense

  • Golden Hide stats increased from -8 Agility to -3 Agility

  • Golden Hide stats decreased from +17 Defense to +15 Defense

  • Golden Hide price increased from 390 to 405

  • Winged Sandals no longer increases Evasion

  • Winged Sandals stats increased from +18 Agility to +20 Agility

  • Fixed stunned/paralyzed combatants being able to evade attacks

  • Updated Rusty Helm grade

  • Updated Worn Chestplate grade

  • Updated Dark Cloak grade

  • Updated Shadow Cloak grade

  • Changed Shell Chestplate description

  • Train Menu UI updated

  • Changed visual design of Floor 5

  • Decreased the amount of tips on Floor 1

  • Improved Floor 1 tips

  • Improved Final Boss's overworld sprite

  • Added a new character to Theo's Training

  • Added a tip to Theo's Training

  • Improved home background

(MBE Games Discord)

