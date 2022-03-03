 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 3 March 2022

Patch for Mar 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8305935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bheem's health loss due to his passive has been removed
  • Fixed a bug where reaching the max level with a hero was causing the game to not load
  • Challenge friend now starts a casual match instead of a ranked one
  • The player accepting the challenge can choose their hero
  • Fixes to a couple of edge cases for tutorials 2 and 3 which were causing them to freeze
  • Matchmaking is now fairer in terms of dharma range - this does not affect friend challenges

Changed files in this update

Kurukshetra: Ascension Content Depot 1857541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.