- Bheem's health loss due to his passive has been removed
- Fixed a bug where reaching the max level with a hero was causing the game to not load
- Challenge friend now starts a casual match instead of a ranked one
- The player accepting the challenge can choose their hero
- Fixes to a couple of edge cases for tutorials 2 and 3 which were causing them to freeze
- Matchmaking is now fairer in terms of dharma range - this does not affect friend challenges
Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 3 March 2022
Patch for Mar 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update