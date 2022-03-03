Nightly Build #17 - 2.2.22

Good Evening Explorers!
Tonight's update includes various performance and gameplay tweaks and improvements!
A full list can be found [here!](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy Exploring!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Good Evening Explorers!
Tonight's update includes various performance and gameplay tweaks and improvements!
A full list can be found [here!](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy Exploring!
Changed files in this update