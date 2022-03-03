 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Electron update for 3 March 2022

Nightly Build #17 - 2.2.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8305823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Evening Explorers!

Tonight's update includes various performance and gameplay tweaks and improvements!

A full list can be found [here!](electron.triangle4.com)

Happy Exploring!

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.