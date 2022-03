This week I am adding a new enemy type, Harpy Owl, for version 1.6.3. This is the first flying enemy type to be added and can spawn from Portals in and around the wooded areas. I also updated the placement of objects in the Boiler Room to allow navigation around all sides of the tables.

You can get early access to this and other new features by joining the play-test beta and using the password SlyCatTester.

Thanks for playing,

~ Tim