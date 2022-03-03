 Skip to content

变量2 update for 3 March 2022

V1.2.2 Update

V1.2.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Everyone!

This is Asteroid Studio. Because of vocation during Chinese New Year, we are very sorry that this patch is a bit late. And Thanks for feedback from the community, it really helped a lot! Love all of you, Guys!

(Some fixes about Level Effect and Mods need restarting a game.)

V1.2.2

Change:

  • Level Effect ”Coward Turtle” will not work on Elite Enemy Vari or Spaceship "Great Again". This Level Effect which modifies damage base on moving speed of enemies, deals unexpected damage to these two Elites. (Vari, Spaceship "Great Again": Man, we can not move at all...)

Interface:

  • Adjusted some UI elements.

Bug Fix:

  • Fixed - All effects about reducing enemies’ moving speed do not work.
  • Fixed - When using Level Effect “All Access”, covered ground will vanish if you continue a game.
  • Fixed - When using Level Effect ”Tradition”, turrets cannot be deployed on 1X1 Platform.
  • Fixed - When merging “Golden Sundial”, Gold cost is wrong.
  • Fixed - If you abandon a run when selecting Mods and start a new game, you can select mods which is from last run.
  • Fixed - In Lottery page, right sidebar, which shows details, is displayed abnormally.
  • Fixed - In Preparation page or Handbook page, names of some gear is displayed incompletely.
  • Fixed - Descriptions of Polux the Star Prisoner and Vari are English even if you play in Chinese language.
  • Fixed - some UI elements in Preparation - Level Effect page are displayed abnormally.
  • Fixed - some text in Merge page during a game are displayed abnormally.

变量2 Content Depot 1570761
