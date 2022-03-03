 Skip to content

DJMAX RESPECT V update for 3 March 2022

Emergency Maintenance (2:30PM - 6:30PM KST)

Share · View all patches · Build 8305317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

DJMAX RESPECT V will process emergency maintenance due to a Ranking board error that has been occurring from today.

It will process for 4 hours from 2:30PM to 6:30PM KST.

We are sorry for the inconvenience.

