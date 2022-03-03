DJMAX RESPECT V will process emergency maintenance due to a Ranking board error that has been occurring from today.
It will process for 4 hours from 2:30PM to 6:30PM KST.
We are sorry for the inconvenience.
DJMAX RESPECT V update for 3 March 2022
Emergency Maintenance (2:30PM - 6:30PM KST)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
DJMAX RESPECT V will process emergency maintenance due to a Ranking board error that has been occurring from today.
View more data in app history for build 8305317
DJMAX RESPECT V Content Depot 960171
Changed depots in test branch