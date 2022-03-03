VUP v1.6.6 Release Notes

1. The maintenance of VFace (Android version) is over, and now VFace (Android version) can work normally!
To ensure normal use, please be sure to uninstall the old VFace (Android version), then click the link below to install the latest version of VFace (Android version)
https://product-1259765984.file.myqcloud.com/VFace/VFace_1.2.0.apk
2. 【3D mode】Support outputting NDI signal
Broadcast -> Broadcast -> NDI output
-
Features
Under one local area network, there are multiple computers, such as: computer A, computer B, computer C, computer D...
Computer A sends the VUP_NDI signal (1 channel, or multiple channels) to output its camera screen (1 or more) of the VUP_display window.
At this time, computers under the same local area network, such as computer B, computer C, and computer D can receive the VUP_NDI signal (1 channel, or multiple channels) sent from computer A through NDI signal receiving program (OBS can install the NDI signal receiving plug-in) to obtain the VUP camera screen (1 or more) of computer A.
-
Applications
-
Can be used to record 2K, 4K and other high-resolution videos
If your monitor is 1080P, you can use VUP_NDI to output 2K, or 4K video of the VUP_display window.
If your OBS is installed with the [NDI Signal Receiver] plug-in, your OBS can obtain this 2K, or 4K VUP NDI signal, and then output 2K or 4K video.
-
Under one local area network, the computer receiving the VUP_NDI signal can help the computer sending the VUP_NDI signal to live stream.
-
Under one local area network, through the VUP_NDI output, one computer can output multiple signals of VUP camera screen, and another computer can receive multiple signals on its OBS (if its OBS has installed the NDI signal receiving plug-in), and then the multiple signals can be switched back and forth.
Note: At present, the basic version of VUP only supports outputting one VUP_NDI signal. If you want to output multiple VUP_NDI signals, you need to unlock the advanced version of VUP.
3. Optimize Manus hand tracking.
4. Fix some known bugs.
Changed files in this update