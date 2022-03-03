 Skip to content

Outerverse update for 3 March 2022

Update 15: Minor Fixes

Build 8304689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed logic blocks on spaceship sometimes stop working.
  • Fix can't dsetroy negative warp drive
  • Fixed Boss 3 rarely floats in the air.
  • Fixed a rare death loop issue if you exit the spaceship exactly where the atmosphere is.
  • Some other small fixes.

    Note: in-game it will still say build 14, but rest assured it is build 15.

