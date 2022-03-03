Update 15: Minor Fixes

- Fixed logic blocks on spaceship sometimes stop working.
- Fix can't dsetroy negative warp drive
- Fixed Boss 3 rarely floats in the air.
- Fixed a rare death loop issue if you exit the spaceship exactly where the atmosphere is.
- Some other small fixes.
Note: in-game it will still say build 14, but rest assured it is build 15.
