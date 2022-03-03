Noble Fates 0.24.0.33 released!

Intro (Pops up at the relevant point during the intro)
In-game (Click pencil by name on character sheet)
Add ability to edit/reroll Ruler Titles
Add ability to edit/reroll Character Names
Add ability to edit/reroll Kingdom Names
Add ability to edit/reroll Place Names
Seeds
Raise seed chance for Pumpkins, Grapes, and Corn
Potential to drop seeds when harvesting crops (based on Farming or Foraging skills)
Foliage
Increase chance of Foliage repopulating
Visitors
Slightly Decrease the number of coins visitors bring
Increase the amount of Wood visitors bring
Increase the amount of Stone visitors bring
Catapults
Double chance of catapult raids```
