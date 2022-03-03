 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 3 March 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.33 released!

Intro (Pops up at the relevant point during the intro)  
Add ability to edit/reroll Ruler Titles  
Add ability to edit/reroll Ruler Names  
Add ability to edit/reroll Kingdom Names  
In-game (Click pencil by name on character sheet)  
Add ability to edit/reroll Ruler Titles  
Add ability to edit/reroll Character Names  
Add ability to edit/reroll Kingdom Names  
Add ability to edit/reroll Place Names

Seeds  
Raise seed chance for Pumpkins, Grapes, and Corn  
Potential to drop seeds when harvesting crops (based on Farming or Foraging skills)

Foliage  
Increase chance of Foliage repopulating

Visitors  
Slightly Decrease the number of coins visitors bring  
Increase the amount of Wood visitors bring  
Increase the amount of Stone visitors bring

Catapults  
Double chance of catapult raids```

