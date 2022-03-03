Patch Notes: Version 0.1.2 - 03/02/2022

• Bug Fixes:
- If the last insignia equipped was The Mark of Death Insignia, then the next Voyage's Victory cutscene for paying back your debt within 100 days will now properly trigger at one million units.
- The UGS battleship will no longer be missing when docking with a UGS Fleet.
- The Resume button in the Pause menu will now be clickable even if the mouse is over the tip of the Pause Screen's anchor.
- The Chaser's engines no longer appear on their own when the Chaser is respawning in Voyager Mode.
- The Chaser no longer glows incorrectly while de-docking with a Merchant Fleet.
- Insignias are now correctly oriented on the Chaser when it is reversed while docking with Fleets.
- The Communication Beeps will no longer keep playing while the Player was choosing between docking with a Fleet or a Planet.
- Subtitles will no longer be above the Skip Notice when docking with a Fleet.
- Added a shadow under the Version Number text.
