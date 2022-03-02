Post-Launch Patch 2

This patch seeks to resolve some multiplayer bugs and add some missing essential features from launch. There will be more patches coming soon that will continue to resolve reported bugs.
The changes included with this patch are listed below.
Essential Game Features
- Customizable controls and option for left-handed controls
- Volume settings for overall volume and music volume
Multiplayer Bugs
- Fixed a bug where searching for a valid lobby would sometimes not find results
- Fixed an issue where the killer would only hunt the group host in multiplayer
- Fixed some killer movement inconsistencies and visibility issues in multiplayer
- Fixed issues related to dead players dropping glowsticks
- Fixed an issue where doors would close for Resolution phase when only dead players were inside the map
Gameplay Bugs
- Potential fix for heartbeat sounds compounding in rare instances
- Fixed an issue where doors would close for Resolution phase even if the only player walked outside
Changed files in this update