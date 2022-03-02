Cosmo Dreamer" 2.02 update

CosmoDreamer" has been updated to "Ver. 2.02".
Contents of the ver2.02 update
Development library (https://dxlib.xsrv.jp/index.html) updated to the latest version
Changed loading method at startup
Correction of the stage clear screen
Changed files in this update