 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

CosmoDreamer update for 2 March 2022

Cosmo Dreamer" 2.02 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8303981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CosmoDreamer" has been updated to "Ver. 2.02".

Contents of the ver2.02 update

Development library (https://dxlib.xsrv.jp/index.html) updated to the latest version

Changed loading method at startup

Correction of the stage clear screen

Changed files in this update

CosmoDreamer(コスモドリーマー) Content Depot 1424631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.