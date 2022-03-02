 Skip to content

Berserk Mode update for 2 March 2022

BEAST Update small bug fixes patch #2

Build 8303931

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is another quick patch to address some pressing issues introduced in the BEAST update.

What's changed:

  • Fixed a bug where gaps/black abyss would appear on the first zone
  • Fixed it so the player doesn't get mobbed immediately on Spider Caverns and Exit Shaft
  • Fixed a bug that allowed death's door skeletons to spawn in the safe room
  • Fixed an issue with the max curses bonus reward
  • Rebalanced the lich hand, tornados are now slower and do less damage per tick

Thanks for playing! I hope everyone is enjoying the new features. If you run into any issues or if you have a suggestion, please don't hesitate to let me know on steam forums or discord.

Join the Berserk mode discord: http://discord.gg/MdzTWcwxkd

Cheers!

Adam

