BEAST Update small bug fixes patch #2

This is another quick patch to address some pressing issues introduced in the BEAST update.
What's changed:
- Fixed a bug where gaps/black abyss would appear on the first zone
- Fixed it so the player doesn't get mobbed immediately on Spider Caverns and Exit Shaft
- Fixed a bug that allowed death's door skeletons to spawn in the safe room
- Fixed an issue with the max curses bonus reward
- Rebalanced the lich hand, tornados are now slower and do less damage per tick
Thanks for playing! I hope everyone is enjoying the new features. If you run into any issues or if you have a suggestion, please don't hesitate to let me know on steam forums or discord.
Join the Berserk mode discord: http://discord.gg/MdzTWcwxkd
