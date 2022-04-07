Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR Updated

This update contains the following improvements:
- Adds support for titles that submit frames using alternate poses (e.g. GTA V R.E.A.L. mod).
- Adds support for an upcoming Steam feature to override the visible field of view for individual titles.
- Reworks how graphics buffers are shared with SteamVR, reducing overall GPU memory utilization in most cases.
- Introduces a setting to enable correction of the hidden area to fix potential sources of light bleed. The setting is listed as Apply hidden area stencil correction to cure visual artifacts in the periphery.
Changed files in this update