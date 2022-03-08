 Skip to content

My Singing Monsters update for 8 March 2022

Update 3.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We regularly update My Singing Monsters to make it the best experience it can be! This Furcorn-sized update contains helpful improvements and optimizations to 'tune up' the game. Happy Monstering!

Bugs Fixed:

  • Difficulty moving Sparkul and Glittuh paths
  • Ziggurab audio issues
  • Yelmut, Oaktopus, Gobbleygourd animation issues
  • Potbelly, PomPom, Mammott, Flowah costume issues
  • incorrect sell price Epic Wubbox and monsters in hotel
  • Amber island missing costume market and incorrect Recording Studio tempo

