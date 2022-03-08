Update 3.4.1

We regularly update My Singing Monsters to make it the best experience it can be! This Furcorn-sized update contains helpful improvements and optimizations to 'tune up' the game. Happy Monstering!
Bugs Fixed:
- Difficulty moving Sparkul and Glittuh paths
- Ziggurab audio issues
- Yelmut, Oaktopus, Gobbleygourd animation issues
- Potbelly, PomPom, Mammott, Flowah costume issues
- incorrect sell price Epic Wubbox and monsters in hotel
- Amber island missing costume market and incorrect Recording Studio tempo
Changed files in this update