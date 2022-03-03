Game update to version 1.0.5.7.

Hey everyone!
We’ve just released a patch that updates Project Warlock to version 1.0.5.7. This build introduces improvements in key bindings, how the elevators work, and various bug fixes. Check below for the full patch notes.
Features:
- Reworked key binding system for weapons. Please note that there’s no default key binding now and you should customize it before playing
- Weapon categories are not hardcoded to numbers 1-9 anymore
- You can bind 2 weapons to a single key on your keyboard
- Reworked elevator system in levels. If you happen to miss an elevator after using it, you will be able to call it back down now
Bug fixes:
- Fixed geometry collision problems in E4M5
- Fixed Minigun audio loop issue
- Fixed a map display issue in E2M8
- Fixed a map display issue in E2M9
- Fixed a bug where Single Stage deaths would affect campaign
- Fixed a bug where Nailgun would not deal damage to Sphinx
- Fixed a bug where Nailgun would not deal damage to Tank Boss
- Fixed SMG sounds by reverting to the original ones
Thank you for your continued interest in the game! We hope you’ll enjoy playing it and be sure to check out and wishlist our upcoming sequel, Project Warlock II.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640300/Project_Warlock_II/
