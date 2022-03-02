 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 2 March 2022

Build 0.104 (March 2nd)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added two new Sandbox Islands: Structure Zoo 1 + 2 (early versions, will update more later)
  • Added "Full Resolution List" option if you want to use the monitor's resolution list instead of the custom-built one
  • Added options to disable gamepad in menus or controls
  • Made gamepad right stick work with camera if it's not used by gamepad controls
  • Changed default gamepad control layout (still not happy with it, suggestions welcome, send screenshots to luke@radiangames.com)
  • Rearranged options menu a bit
  • Fixed the Discord button link
  • Added 2nd reminder about arrow keys moving things (plus using Shift)

