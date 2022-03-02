 Skip to content

GridIron update for 2 March 2022

Hotfix Patch 1.0.4.44

Share · View all patches · Build 8303321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that was causing erroneous matchmaking bans. Please let us know if you receive a ban without dodging a match.

Changed files in this update

GridIron Base 64 Depot 708722
  • Loading history…
