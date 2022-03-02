 Skip to content

Twin Ruin update for 2 March 2022

Big New update March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Can you survive 3 mins and get the highest score. New survival mode is a great way to get you skills up to scratch for the main game.

  • remap the game pad controls
  • new survival leader-board
  • main game renamed to Adventure

