Idle Pins update for 2 March 2022

Patch 2.07 is here!

Patch 2.07 · Build 8303292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Added MPH Materials Per Hour in the Drop Log
  • 10 New Season Upgrades

CHANGES

  • Removed the ±5% attack speed
  • Event logic (including chocolate drops) stops after completing the event
  • On hard reset you will keep the Derium Black Market upgrades but not the event Pins and formations
  • Extra Extra Cells trophy description changed to 'Each Perma Cell also increases Maximum Cells by 2'

FIXES

  • Materials with low % had extra drop %
  • Magnet Rod trophy
  • Loading problem for some players
  • Shop Pin
  • Offline gains window, levels and RCAP were added correctly

