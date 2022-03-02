Patch 2.07 is here!

NEW
- Added MPH Materials Per Hour in the Drop Log
- 10 New Season Upgrades
CHANGES
- Removed the ±5% attack speed
- Event logic (including chocolate drops) stops after completing the event
- On hard reset you will keep the Derium Black Market upgrades but not the event Pins and formations
- Extra Extra Cells trophy description changed to 'Each Perma Cell also increases Maximum Cells by 2'
FIXES
- Materials with low % had extra drop %
- Magnet Rod trophy
- Loading problem for some players
- Shop Pin
- Offline gains window, levels and RCAP were added correctly
Changed files in this update