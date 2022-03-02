- Fixed a bug where some parts in the shop would not be available properly and the "New" tip would always be displayed.
- Fixed the Japanese translation error of "tribe" (thanks to zekistealth for pointing out and giving comments).
Master Of Pottery update for 2 March 2022
Patch 2022.3.3
