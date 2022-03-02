 Skip to content

Master Of Pottery update for 2 March 2022

Patch 2022.3.3

Patch 2022.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where some parts in the shop would not be available properly and the "New" tip would always be displayed.
  • Fixed the Japanese translation error of "tribe" (thanks to zekistealth for pointing out and giving comments).

Changed files in this update

Master Of Pottery Content Depot 1160491
Master Of Pottery - Medieval Pattern Pack (1852050) 个 Depot Depot 1852050
Master Of Pottery - Persian Pattern Pack (1852051) 个 Depot Depot 1852051
