A new user interface (UI) has been developed, improving the tools and changing the art of the game (updated also on the Steam page)
New game mode implemented. Now the game has two modes: explorer (no time in the levels) and challenger (default, with time limit to complete the challenges)
Chronicles of Sarval: Bridges of Koni update for 2 March 2022
March 2022 update details
