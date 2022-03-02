 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 2 March 2022

Lost Island - Update #51 - Ver. 0.5.1a - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed

    - Large smelting furnace gives no more coal
  • Backward sprint is now blocked
  • WildBoar made problems when attacking, is now fixed.
  • Adding own damage when shooting should be fixed now. If there are still problems, please let me know.

Changes

  • Further change of thunderstorm sounds
  • Small revision of the respawn HUD (functional)
  • Language German revised
  • Rat revised
  • Spider revised
  • Crab revised
  • Cat revised
  • Scorpion revised
  • WildBoar revised
  • Crocodile revised
  • Revise collision of animals (It's the same reason you get hurt shooting.)
  • Lighting conditions revised
  • Light conditions of furnaces revised (improvement of performance)
  • Ground flowers and grass revised
  • Character water sounds improved
  • Code change host menu made
  • Code change lobby menu made
  • Fog adjusted again
  • The day cycle was increased from 3 to 6 hours.
  • All fruits revised, now they give less (hunger and drinking)

New

  • It has now been switched to DX12

    - Human AI (Attacker)

    - Coal pile, for the production of coal
  • Animal Frog added
  • Added sound effects for water sources
  • Character swimming sounds added
  • Underwater effect added

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Map revised

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Human AI (Attacker)
  • Rain blocking for buildings
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation

