Lost Island - Update #51 - Ver. 0.5.1a - 22

Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Large smelting furnace gives no more coal
- Backward sprint is now blocked
- WildBoar made problems when attacking, is now fixed.
- Adding own damage when shooting should be fixed now. If there are still problems, please let me know.
Changes
- Further change of thunderstorm sounds
- Small revision of the respawn HUD (functional)
- Language German revised
- Rat revised
- Spider revised
- Crab revised
- Cat revised
- Scorpion revised
- WildBoar revised
- Crocodile revised
- Revise collision of animals (It's the same reason you get hurt shooting.)
- Lighting conditions revised
- Light conditions of furnaces revised (improvement of performance)
- Ground flowers and grass revised
- Character water sounds improved
- Code change host menu made
- Code change lobby menu made
- Fog adjusted again
- The day cycle was increased from 3 to 6 hours.
- All fruits revised, now they give less (hunger and drinking)
New
- It has now been switched to DX12
- Human AI (Attacker)
- Coal pile, for the production of coal
- Animal Frog added
- Added sound effects for water sources
- Character swimming sounds added
- Underwater effect added
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Map revised
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Human AI (Attacker)
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
