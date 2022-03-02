 Skip to content

Din's Legacy update for 2 March 2022

Din's Legacy patch 1.013

This patch fixes a few performance issues introduced by the last huge patch.

1.013 change list:

  • fixed if ever get above max armor/weapon penalties it getting really slow because constantly trying to add penalties but failing (rabidjawa)
  • now only recalculate stats in removeStatusEffect if something was actually removed (causing some slow downs) (rabidjawa)
  • fixed trying to do things with hull (causing it to slow down some) (rabidjawa)
  • fixed ProjectileSpeedX missing translation (Fulano)

