Cyberless III: Online (Pack 02.03.2022.0) has been released!

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.
• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.
Yapılan Değişiklikler:
- The design error in the wrong password menu has been resolved.
- Friendly fire system has been added in team play.
- Added Overtime match time feature.
- Added ability to skip Killcam screen.
- Design changes have been made in the end-of-match screen.
- Fixed the problem of not being able to choose a team automatically when the game restarts.
- Ping measurement system has been changed.
- When exiting the game, the character commits suicide instead of being deleted.
- Deals damage when climbing on top of another player.
- Added aggressive behavior mode.
- Added Linux Server to DockerHub (Now it is easier to set up a server, click for detailed information).
- Errors that will occur on Linux servers have been added back to the error scope. (Only valid for Linux Server. We are not able to provide support for errors you have received through Linux Client yet.)
- Fixed in-game settings not saving issue.
Changed files in this update