PixageFX update for 2 March 2022

1.0.5.862 is OUT!! File name options for sequential images.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature added : Keep original file name(s) while exporting sequential images

You can keep the original filenames when exporting sequential images.

Bug fixed : 64 colors limitation when loading palette in Pixelate effects.

