Closed Beta Update 9: StratLAN!

This is a small update to add a few changes before I take Hexahedra to StratLAN.
Bugs Squashed: 3
New features:
- Submitting a bug report now also sends the current state of the factory, to make it easy to run exactly the same solution when reproducing the bug.
Bugfixes:
- It's no longer possible to add extra command tracks when they should be disabled
- Tutorial popups can now anchor to the Failure UI properly again
- Fixed a text box not transitioning out properly when closing the Options menu.
Changed files in this update