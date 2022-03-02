 Skip to content

Hexahedra Playtest update for 2 March 2022

Closed Beta Update 9: StratLAN!

Closed Beta Update 9: StratLAN!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update to add a few changes before I take Hexahedra to StratLAN.

Bugs Squashed: 3

New features:
  • Submitting a bug report now also sends the current state of the factory, to make it easy to run exactly the same solution when reproducing the bug.
Bugfixes:
  • It's no longer possible to add extra command tracks when they should be disabled
  • Tutorial popups can now anchor to the Failure UI properly again
  • Fixed a text box not transitioning out properly when closing the Options menu.

