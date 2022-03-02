 Skip to content

TheLastHope update for 2 March 2022

NEW 2022 UPDATE v0.6a

Share · View all patches · Build 8302145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

various fixes

new challenges

fast game start

new boss, world and items

new NPCs

atributes leveling system fixed

help in the development of the game,

give your opinions or criticisms

