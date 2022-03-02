Silicon City v0.35.2 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: The budget value of park do not change when you move the budget cursor
FIX: When you use the tree offered as gift, 2 are used
FIX: Some citizens are considered as tourists and can have jobs and more
FIX: Saving the game when a silizen just died prevent the save to work properly
FIX: Level 0 building (zone) have too much information displayed in their panel
FIX: Car in intervention teleport sometimes
FIX: Block highlights doesn't disappear when panel is closed
FIX: Right click on panel display a tooltip at weird location
FIX: Houses and offices 3D models slightly change randomly over time
UPDATE: Silizen delivering goods are now considered as "At work"
UPDATE: Farms buildings and models color and design aligned
UPDATE: Mouse pan direction inverted
UPDATE: You cannot destroy building on fire anymore
UPDATE: Performance improved slightly
UPDATE: Panels are now displayed over the viewmaps buttons and status bar. Building bar now takes the full width of the screen
UPDATE: When a panel is shown, it now appear in front of the others
Known issues
- KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
- KI: When you build a zone, the first block is not connected to electricity
