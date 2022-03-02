 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 2 March 2022

Silicon City v0.35.2 patch notes

  • FIX: The budget value of park do not change when you move the budget cursor

  • FIX: When you use the tree offered as gift, 2 are used

  • FIX: Some citizens are considered as tourists and can have jobs and more

  • FIX: Saving the game when a silizen just died prevent the save to work properly

  • FIX: Level 0 building (zone) have too much information displayed in their panel

  • FIX: Car in intervention teleport sometimes

  • FIX: Block highlights doesn't disappear when panel is closed

  • FIX: Right click on panel display a tooltip at weird location

  • FIX: Houses and offices 3D models slightly change randomly over time

  • UPDATE: Silizen delivering goods are now considered as "At work"

  • UPDATE: Farms buildings and models color and design aligned

  • UPDATE: Mouse pan direction inverted

  • UPDATE: You cannot destroy building on fire anymore

  • UPDATE: Performance improved slightly

  • UPDATE: Panels are now displayed over the viewmaps buttons and status bar. Building bar now takes the full width of the screen

  • UPDATE: When a panel is shown, it now appear in front of the others

Known issues

  • KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
  • KI: When you build a zone, the first block is not connected to electricity

