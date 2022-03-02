- Added additional text when you first encounter the math puzzle to give a bigger hint to the solution.
- Added an additional hint to the sequence puzzle to make the main hint stand out more.
- Fixed a bug with the push puzzle so that both blocks can now be pushed into either slot.
I NEED A NAME update for 2 March 2022
Version 1.0.3 Update
