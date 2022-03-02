 Skip to content

I NEED A NAME update for 2 March 2022

Version 1.0.3 Update

Build 8302009

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added additional text when you first encounter the math puzzle to give a bigger hint to the solution.
  • Added an additional hint to the sequence puzzle to make the main hint stand out more.
  • Fixed a bug with the push puzzle so that both blocks can now be pushed into either slot.

