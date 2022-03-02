 Skip to content

xPack Texture Packing update for 2 March 2022

Update notes V2

V2.0.0.3 Changelog - 07/02/2022

Added - PNG Textures now you can 'Save As' and choose DDS for the surface map

Updated - Interface Upgrade

Added - Optimisations 12% speed increase in generation

Fixed - Resize packed texture now working again

Added - Ability to load textures greater than 8K (will auto reduce)

Added - Splash Screen

Fixed - reloading same image when creating new surface map - thanks to Necrym59 for reporting

Added - surface map now uses texture name on save

Changed files in this update

xPack Texture Packer Content Depot 1665831
