Update notes V2

V2.0.0.3 Changelog - 07/02/2022
Added - PNG Textures now you can 'Save As' and choose DDS for the surface map
Updated - Interface Upgrade
Added - Optimisations 12% speed increase in generation
Fixed - Resize packed texture now working again
Added - Ability to load textures greater than 8K (will auto reduce)
Added - Splash Screen
Fixed - reloading same image when creating new surface map - thanks to Necrym59 for reporting
Added - surface map now uses texture name on save
