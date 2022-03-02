 Skip to content

Stalks Stalks Stalks update for 2 March 2022

Patch - Fix for settings causing game not to open

Patch - Build 8301769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For some reason it was possible to get the game to try and set a resolution of 0x0 when changing the game settings. Sanity checks were added to try and prevent this. Hopefully it works!

Stalks Stalks Stalks Content Depot 1821801
Stalks Stalks Stalks Linux Depot 1821802
Stalks Stalks Stalks MacOS Depot 1821803
