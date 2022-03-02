For some reason it was possible to get the game to try and set a resolution of 0x0 when changing the game settings. Sanity checks were added to try and prevent this. Hopefully it works!
Stalks Stalks Stalks update for 2 March 2022
Patch - Fix for settings causing game not to open
Patchnotes via Steam Community
