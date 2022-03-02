- Fixed a crash that happened when a healer tried to heal a unit, which just died
- Fixed novices not participating in Meganewbie creation, if they existed at the time of acquiring the mutation
- Fixed an old bug, where wrong medals were displayed in leaderboards
- Fixed several other small bugs
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 2 March 2022
0.17.0.6
