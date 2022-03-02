Update 48: Fighter Radar, Flares, Physical UI, EMPs, interior damage and more!

This update adds a new 3d radar for smaller fighters that helps pilots find their targets easier, it can show the location of enemy ships, fighters, and the space station in all three dimensions! Pilots will also notice new countermeasures against homing missiles and a new fire suppression system for the Light Fighter, that regenerates some hull HP without having to land and repair the fighter. Different fighters now have different amounts of flares and homing missiles depending on their role in the space battle.
The UI of the energy controls and all mid-round purchasing stations for upgrades, droids, and fighters have been reworked to be more immersive, players can now interact with them as part of the world, instead of getting an UI window popup.
There is also a new EMP torpedo, if it manages to reach the enemy capital ship it will disable all engines, shields, and weapons for ten seconds, allowing you to unleash a super laser attack on the disabled ship or use its downtime to reposition your own ship! Once a capital ship hull section gets too damaged, more interior damage will be visible with ceiling parts crashing down, killing everything that happens to be below them and permanently blocking a pathway, so the crew needs to find alternative ways to reach the engine room or hangars!
Additionally, multiple other improvements and bug fixes have made it into this update, with solo players now getting more B1 droids as crew per default, making the huge capital ship interior a bit less empty and helping the player more with maintenance and combat tasks. You can read up on all the other changes, improvements, and fixes in the full changelog below!
If you have any kind of feedback or questions please let me know!
Full changelog:
-
ADDED: new UI interaction system that allows players to interact with 3d screens inside the ship, currently used by all mid-round purchase stations and the energy controls
-
ADDED: flares countermeasures to fighters (destroys any homing missiles that fly through the flares)
-
ADDED: new interior damage that blocks pathways if the hull section they are located in gets damaged too much and kills units caught beneath
-
ADDED: new 3d radar to fighter cockpits
-
ADDED: ability to sabotage wall panels in enemy ships
-
ADDED: new EMP torpedo disables the enemy ship for 10 seconds when it hits it
-
ADDED: capital ship interior and exterior lights now go out when its firing its superlaser or got hit by an EMP torpedo
-
ADDED: torpedoes, B2 attack, and Fireo pods can now be locked onto with homing missiles
-
ADDED: fire suppression system to light fighter
-
ADDED: small "wall of honor" display to the capital ship bridges
-
ADDED: AI now uses the EMP torpedo
-
IMPROVED: capital ship interior lighting
-
IMPROVED: security station now shows the droid type of all available droids
-
IMPROVED: 3d radar location, capital ship displays on the 3d radar, and added field of view lines to the 3d radar
-
IMPROVED: homing missiles damage reliability against AI interceptors
-
IMPROVED: droid mid-round purchasing screen now greys out droids that the player can't afford
-
IMPROVED: 3d radar now automatically zooms in to objects that are closer, allowing less cluttering when multiple objects are close, while still being able to show objects that are far away
-
REDUCED: B1 Robot HP from 150 to 100, B2 Robot HP from 600 to 450
-
REDUCED: B1 Robot cost from 250 to 150, B2 Robot cost from 350 to 250
-
REDUCED: torpedo purchase cost at the start of a round from 300 to 200
-
REDUCED: fire suppression heal from 10HP in 5 seconds to 5HP in 5 seconds
-
REDUCED: smaller fighter HP from 25 to 20
-
REDUCED: homing missile damage against smaller fighters slightly (to reduce one-shots by homing missile turrets)
-
CHANGED: default game mode to epic/station size
-
CHANGED: teams with only one human player now spawn with 4 B1 Robots, larger teams spawn with 2 B1 Robots
-
CHANGED: different fighters now have different amounts of flares and homing missiles
-
CHANGED: increased individual asteroid size
-
CHANGED: different asteroids now have slightly randomized hit points, some might require more hits (so fighters have to maneuver around them instead of just shooting them)
-
CHANGED: enemy AI will now deploy AI Interceptors more often when the enemy has a smaller fighter advantage
-
FIXED: homing missile warning sometimes persisting after missile ran out of fuel
-
FIXED: B2 attack pod and torpedo upgrade descriptions
-
REDUCED: light fighter HP from 30 to 25
-
CHANGED: cockpit model to add windows below and make more space for the 3d radar
-
FIXED: midround robot prices not being the same as the pre-round purchasing prices
-
FIXED: midround torpedo price not being the same as its pre-round purchasing price
-
FIXED: team selection UI not getting mouse focus correctly sometimes
-
FIXED: midround fighter purchase UI not showing the number of missiles and flares the fighter has
-
FIXED: all fighters having the same amounts of homing missiles/flares
-
FIXED: AI interceptors being able to see cloaked fighters
-
FIXED: ceiling damage not getting reset correctly between rounds
-
FIXED: team selection UI focus issues
Changed files in this update