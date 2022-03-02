Update 48: Fighter Radar, Flares, Physical UI, EMPs, interior damage and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8301722 · Last edited 2 March 2022 – 16:19:11 UTC by Wendy

This update adds a new 3d radar for smaller fighters that helps pilots find their targets easier, it can show the location of enemy ships, fighters, and the space station in all three dimensions! Pilots will also notice new countermeasures against homing missiles and a new fire suppression system for the Light Fighter, that regenerates some hull HP without having to land and repair the fighter. Different fighters now have different amounts of flares and homing missiles depending on their role in the space battle.



The UI of the energy controls and all mid-round purchasing stations for upgrades, droids, and fighters have been reworked to be more immersive, players can now interact with them as part of the world, instead of getting an UI window popup.





There is also a new EMP torpedo, if it manages to reach the enemy capital ship it will disable all engines, shields, and weapons for ten seconds, allowing you to unleash a super laser attack on the disabled ship or use its downtime to reposition your own ship! Once a capital ship hull section gets too damaged, more interior damage will be visible with ceiling parts crashing down, killing everything that happens to be below them and permanently blocking a pathway, so the crew needs to find alternative ways to reach the engine room or hangars!

Additionally, multiple other improvements and bug fixes have made it into this update, with solo players now getting more B1 droids as crew per default, making the huge capital ship interior a bit less empty and helping the player more with maintenance and combat tasks. You can read up on all the other changes, improvements, and fixes in the full changelog below!

If you have any kind of feedback or questions please let me know!

Full changelog: