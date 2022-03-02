 Skip to content

Flotsam update for 2 March 2022

0.5.1: New Inventory!

Last edited by Wendy

Hey Drifters!

We reworked the inventory panel to a more clear, concise bar at the top. With added functionality, this bar allows personal preferences to be set using the filter tools.

What's next?

The Expertise patch is nearing a state where it's ready for testing. You can expect to see drifter levels, stat increases, morale and more coming in everything 0.6.0 soon :)

Enjoy the new update!

Patch Notes

New Inventory

  • Moved the inventory into a new top bar that can be opened/collapsed.
  • Added category filters for each type of resource, allowing personal preferences to be set in the inventory panel.
  • Added a new resource category: Ingredients. The categories are now as follows; Raw, Construction, Fuel, Ingredients, Food, Water, Special.
  • Updated the inventory visuals slightly to make the categories clear.
  • Behind the scenes: Refactored item code.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where a drifter could get stuck in the jumping transition.

Misc

  • Re-scaled other UI elements, such as the speed buttons.
  • Townheart water storage capacity increased from 15 -> 20.

