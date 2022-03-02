Pre-Update 111 .

Disabled PVP for Maintenance
(PVP IS DOWN BECAUSE STILL UPDATING TO UNREAL ENGINE 5 BROKE SOME THINGS)
PVE AND CAMPAIGN STILL WORKING
NEW MAP FOR PVE (BUNKER)
ADJUSTMENTS TO AI
ADJUSTMENTS TO CAMPAIGN
NEW OBJECTIVES TO CAMPAIGN + MORE!
