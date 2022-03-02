 Skip to content

Unlasting Horror update for 2 March 2022

Pre-Update 111 .

Disabled PVP for Maintenance

(PVP IS DOWN BECAUSE STILL UPDATING TO UNREAL ENGINE 5 BROKE SOME THINGS)

PVE AND CAMPAIGN STILL WORKING

NEW MAP FOR PVE (BUNKER)

ADJUSTMENTS TO AI

ADJUSTMENTS TO CAMPAIGN

NEW OBJECTIVES TO CAMPAIGN + MORE!

