 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Scrapnaut update for 3 March 2022

Scrapnaut Update 1.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8301008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Scrapnauts!

The 1.6.1 update is now ready for download.

Here is the list of changes:
  • Chat Command System

    Many people have asked me about cheats or creative mode for the game, so in version 1.6.1 I added an in-game command system.

More information is available here -> Link

  • Added new animations

  • Migration to a new engine version

  • New game loading system

    In the future, this will allow me to add new worlds to the game and more quests.

  • Confirmation box

    Added confirmation box for save system.

  • Added ping display in coop mode

  • Implemented server error display in case of disconnection

  • Added Permadeath Mode

  • Added Extra Base Management Mode

    In this mode you must use multiple bases. Staying in one base for too long will result in constant enemy attacks.

  • Added an achievement to Permadeath Mode

  • Fixed a bug with the "run to exit" button

  • Updated languages

  • Added new structures to build (Raid Generators)

    These structures are used to generate raids at any time.

Best Regards,

Bart



Changed files in this update

Scrapnaut Content Depot 1323901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.