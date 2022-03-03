Scrapnaut Update 1.6.1

Greetings Scrapnauts!
The 1.6.1 update is now ready for download.
Here is the list of changes:
- Chat Command System
Many people have asked me about cheats or creative mode for the game, so in version 1.6.1 I added an in-game command system.
More information is available here -> Link
-
Added new animations
-
Migration to a new engine version
-
New game loading system
In the future, this will allow me to add new worlds to the game and more quests.
-
Confirmation box
Added confirmation box for save system.
-
Added ping display in coop mode
-
Implemented server error display in case of disconnection
-
Added Permadeath Mode
-
Added Extra Base Management Mode
In this mode you must use multiple bases. Staying in one base for too long will result in constant enemy attacks.
-
Added an achievement to Permadeath Mode
-
Fixed a bug with the "run to exit" button
-
Updated languages
-
Added new structures to build (Raid Generators)
These structures are used to generate raids at any time.
Best Regards,
Bart
Changed files in this update