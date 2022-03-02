Some changes and fixes - v0.08b

Hey Everyone,
just a small update with few changes and fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
CHANGED
- toilets now spawn with random U. purity value after new game start
- lower chance for solidified Urdust to get inhabited
- bottle can now hold 3x more Urlid
- plastic container can now store 2x more Urlid
- composter ejected Urdust size (purity) is now affected by the purity of Urlid inside
- yellow fog collector now only needs one bottle to empty it
- low fuel light is now red on all vehicles
- low fuel light is now blinking
FIXED
- pouring bottle in U. container barely affected the purity (mainly noticeable if the container was empty)
- yellow fog condenser was purifying Urlid up to 30%
- ammo in chests had random value after load
