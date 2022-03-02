 Skip to content

Urge update for 2 March 2022

Some changes and fixes - v0.08b

Hey Everyone,

just a small update with few changes and fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

CHANGED

  • toilets now spawn with random U. purity value after new game start
  • lower chance for solidified Urdust to get inhabited
  • bottle can now hold 3x more Urlid
  • plastic container can now store 2x more Urlid
  • composter ejected Urdust size (purity) is now affected by the purity of Urlid inside
  • yellow fog collector now only needs one bottle to empty it
  • low fuel light is now red on all vehicles
  • low fuel light is now blinking

FIXED

  • pouring bottle in U. container barely affected the purity (mainly noticeable if the container was empty)
  • yellow fog condenser was purifying Urlid up to 30%
  • ammo in chests had random value after load

