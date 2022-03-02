 Skip to content

Wreckfest update for 2 March 2022

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8300696

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor update contains the following enhancements:

  • Rocket right side window glass is no longer missing on lod1.
  • The <tracks> server command now also shows the in-game track names.
  • Cars are now listed in alphabetical order when using <cars> server command.
  • Added an ability to sort the grid by cup points in both ascending and descending order.
  • In Qualifying Lap session results, total time is replaced by player status (finished/wrecked).
  • In Qualifying Lap session results, Best Lap is now shown as a delta time relative to the leader (e.g. +0:01:039).
  • During Qualifying Lap, text "Qualifying Lap" in shown in the top left corner for until player posts a lap time.
  • In lobby, "PTS" instead of "CUP" is displayed as the column title for the Cup Points.
  • Added 10p_double points system, as requested.
  • Updated server config example.

