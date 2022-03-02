This minor update contains the following enhancements:
- Rocket right side window glass is no longer missing on lod1.
- The <tracks> server command now also shows the in-game track names.
- Cars are now listed in alphabetical order when using <cars> server command.
- Added an ability to sort the grid by cup points in both ascending and descending order.
- In Qualifying Lap session results, total time is replaced by player status (finished/wrecked).
- In Qualifying Lap session results, Best Lap is now shown as a delta time relative to the leader (e.g. +0:01:039).
- During Qualifying Lap, text "Qualifying Lap" in shown in the top left corner for until player posts a lap time.
- In lobby, "PTS" instead of "CUP" is displayed as the column title for the Cup Points.
- Added 10p_double points system, as requested.
- Updated server config example.
Changed files in this update