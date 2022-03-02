Update v0.91

Hello everyone,
Below are the patch notes for this update. This update is mostly a polishing update with some minor new content.
The next update will focus on raw content, stay tuned!
Thanks for playing,
Toblue
v0.91 Patch notes
New Additions and Changes
-
Added a new level to the Heart
-
Added a new Lobby NPC: Tellie! Tellie will allow you to access a compendium to see all the skills, trinkets and spells you've encountered in your runs.
-
Added a new purchasable upgrade from Hannes: The Selling Box - allows you to sell items in shops
-
Updated the lobby tiles
-
Added 1 new skill
-
Added 13 new synergy skills
-
Exhaust effects of most skills have been tweaked to match a consistent power level. Some have reworked Exhaust effects
-
All Synergy Skills have been rebalanced
-
Added 13 traps; 6 negative, and 7 positive
-
Poison effect is reworked for enemies: "Lose HP equal to 4 x turn duration on turn start. Damage scales with floor." (4 on floor 1-3, 5 on 4-6, 6 on 7-10). This hopefully helps poison builds remain relevant in the late game, as well as giving a reason to stack poison. Poison effect for players is unchanged. Related skills rebalanced.
-
Rerolling the Trinket Booth options is now 20% cheaper for The Shopkeeper class
Other Changes
-
Skill: Degrade renamed to Dispel
-
Skill: Deflate renamed to Degrade
-
Trinket: Snake Charm effect changed to "If you Defended, Poison/Toxic triggers twice."
-
If inventory is full, items gained from interactable structures will spawn in room instead
-
You can now open your skills when adding a new spell
-
You can now shift-click to use items quickly (only if they have 1 usable option)
-
Status icons updating should feel more responsive
-
The areas now have names (finally!)
-
If you have no usable skills (when all skills are e.g. once per battle, not silenced), your first skill will be replaced with an attacking skill for the rest of combat. This is to prevent softlocks from e.g. Runic Dice, where all your skills could be once per battle.
-
Colliding with locked chests and Tellie multiple times will now relocate them (in case they obstruct items/paths)
-
SFX improvements
-
Minor sprite improvements
-
Minor skill wording improvements
Bug Fixes
- Skills that have "gain +1 AP next turn" will now add Energize on the next turn, rather than adding Energize for 2 turns this turn
- Dazzling Orb rarity color is now correct
- Strange Potion collision box fixed
- Skill: Await should no longer remove a random debuff when Exhausted
- Stored statuses in trinkets will now save correctly
- Queuing skills quickly should hopefully no longer exceed 10 queued skills
- Gain mana trap should now correctly affect Sapphire earrings
- Gain mark trap should now correctly increase duration if needed
- Enemy passive: Hexer should no longer affect player's self-inflicted debuffs
- Level up unlockables should now use basic skill values when display skill details
- Fixed bug with enemy passive: Undying being bypassed by certain effects
- Fixed minor UI bugs
<3
Changed files in this update