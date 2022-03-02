Update Notes for Mar 2, 2022

Just a few fixes and tweaks!
- Implement level design change so it's now possible to visit Eastern Lookout more than once. The barriers that used to block the way after the initial visit now get reset when revisiting.
- Boss fight tweak: Offer boss checkpoints one attempt earlier than before.
- Boss fight tweak: Make it a bit easier to hit the pupil.
- Feature for spectator camera / LIV avatar use: Prevent cutting to a different camera angle if the player has been looking at the camera for a little while (presumably talking to the viewers).
- Fix bug where pots in Fiery Pass would sometimes reappear after dying even though there had been a checkpoint after they were smashed.
- Fix rare bug where not all scarabs would die when they were supposed to in the final boss fight.
