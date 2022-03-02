 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 2 March 2022

Update № 50 (0.4.10)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock! We’ve released update 0.4.10, which makes changes for Bjorn and fixes a number of bugs.

Changes

  • Added voiceover to all of Bjorn’s travel notes.
  • Changed the system of obtaining notches for Bjorn. Now the transformation animation when taking/dealing several blows and subsequent effects work correctly.
  • Fire Brotherhood Set x2 now gives immunity to all periodic damage.

Bug fixes

  • Newly summoned creatures no longer steal cards due to the difficulty on the Scales.
  • Miss and similar effects can now be correctly inflicted on copies of Millenis in Bjorn's battle.
  • Flaming Heart is no longer removed as a debuff.
  • The "Wealth Desire" card no longer gives gold if you discard it and return it back.
  • Keeper of Greed no longer steals Desire cards repeatedly.
  • Fixed campfire rest. Now, it restores Bjorn's health correctly.
  • The "Dedication" card now works correctly with Bjorn's transition into the beast form.
  • Fixed bug that caused combats with summoned creatures to freeze.
  • Fixed freezing of some units’ animations.
  • Fixed the display of item cards if there are more than 3 of them.
  • Fixed Cursed Boots interaction with the Veteran class.
  • Fixed bug that allowed equipping two pieces of armor with Armor of Resurrection.
  • Fixed damage display on the "Spiritual Oppression" card.
  • Fixed Insubstantiality interaction with Evasion, Block, and Immunity.
  • Fixed incorrect display of the cost of Bjorn's cards in the discard and draw piles.
  • The "Ruse" card now works correctly.
  • Fixed bug that could cause the fight with Keeper of Fear to re-occur in the castle.
  • Fixed the battle freeze when using the "Defense Desire" card.

Thank you for reporting bugs to us! Yours, Redboon team!

Join us on our Discord! https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

