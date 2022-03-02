Update № 50 (0.4.10)

Knock-knock! We’ve released update 0.4.10, which makes changes for Bjorn and fixes a number of bugs.
Changes
- Added voiceover to all of Bjorn’s travel notes.
- Changed the system of obtaining notches for Bjorn. Now the transformation animation when taking/dealing several blows and subsequent effects work correctly.
- Fire Brotherhood Set x2 now gives immunity to all periodic damage.
Bug fixes
- Newly summoned creatures no longer steal cards due to the difficulty on the Scales.
- Miss and similar effects can now be correctly inflicted on copies of Millenis in Bjorn's battle.
- Flaming Heart is no longer removed as a debuff.
- The "Wealth Desire" card no longer gives gold if you discard it and return it back.
- Keeper of Greed no longer steals Desire cards repeatedly.
- Fixed campfire rest. Now, it restores Bjorn's health correctly.
- The "Dedication" card now works correctly with Bjorn's transition into the beast form.
- Fixed bug that caused combats with summoned creatures to freeze.
- Fixed freezing of some units’ animations.
- Fixed the display of item cards if there are more than 3 of them.
- Fixed Cursed Boots interaction with the Veteran class.
- Fixed bug that allowed equipping two pieces of armor with Armor of Resurrection.
- Fixed damage display on the "Spiritual Oppression" card.
- Fixed Insubstantiality interaction with Evasion, Block, and Immunity.
- Fixed incorrect display of the cost of Bjorn's cards in the discard and draw piles.
- The "Ruse" card now works correctly.
- Fixed bug that could cause the fight with Keeper of Fear to re-occur in the castle.
- Fixed the battle freeze when using the "Defense Desire" card.
Thank you for reporting bugs to us! Yours, Redboon team!
Join us on our Discord! https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av
Changed files in this update