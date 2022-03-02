Strange Horticulture — Additional Language Support & Accessibility Options

Dear Horticulturists,
We're back with another Strange Horticulture update, focusing on growing our collection of languages and some requested accessibility options! Don't like holding down a mouse button to drag things? Well, you no longer have to!
Additional Language Support
New added languages
- French
- Korean
- Spanish
- Italian
Added better fonts for
- Russian
- Chinese
Additional Accessibility Options
- Added WASD/Arrow Key controls for the camera when zoomed in
- Added double-click for ‘sticky’ dragging
We hope all you French, Italian, Spanish, and Korean-speaking plant enthusiasts will enjoy all the relaxing puzzling Strange Horticulture has to offer.
Thank you
Merci
Grazie
Gracias
감사합니다
谢谢
Спасибо
- Bad Viking
Bad Viking
Iceberg Interactive
Changed files in this update