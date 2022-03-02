 Skip to content

Strange Horticulture update for 2 March 2022

Strange Horticulture — Additional Language Support & Accessibility Options

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Horticulturists,

We're back with another Strange Horticulture update, focusing on growing our collection of languages and some requested accessibility options! Don't like holding down a mouse button to drag things? Well, you no longer have to!

Additional Language Support

New added languages

  • French
  • Korean
  • Spanish
  • Italian

Added better fonts for

  • Russian
  • Chinese

Additional Accessibility Options

  • Added WASD/Arrow Key controls for the camera when zoomed in
  • Added double-click for ‘sticky’ dragging

We hope all you French, Italian, Spanish, and Korean-speaking plant enthusiasts will enjoy all the relaxing puzzling Strange Horticulture has to offer.

Thank you

Merci

Grazie

Gracias

감사합니다

谢谢

Спасибо

